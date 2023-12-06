Seattle weather: Heavy rain ends in Western Washington, shifts to showers

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:18 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
21
Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM PST until WED 8:15 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:23 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:26 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:17 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:34 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:37 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:19 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:10 AM PST until FRI 9:31 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:19 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:32 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 1:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Seattle weather: Heavy rain ends in Western Washington, shifts to showers

By
Published 
Updated 11:55AM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Scattered showers, mountain snow Thursday

Seattle weather: Scattered showers, mountain snow Thursday

SEATTLE - The heavy rain from an atmospheric river is shifting south of the area Wednesday, as Western Washington shifts to a showery pattern the rest of the week.

Light showers continue to ease up around the central and south Puget Sound areas. The rest of the day will feature light showers and temps close to 50 degrees.

Most rivers in Western Washington have crested at midday, with a few cresting this afternoon, including the Chehalis River near Grand Mound. There are no longer any Western Washington rivers at "major" flood stage, though the cleanup has just begun for some communities that were underwater 24 hours ago.

RELATED: 2 bodies found in creeks as atmospheric river drops record-breaking rain in Pacific Northwest

The next round of heavier showers arrives on Thursday. Snow levels will be dropping as a low pressure system moves onshore. This will bring on and off showers for Thursday, especially south of Seattle. Snow levels will be low enough by Thursday evening to bring a few inches of snow to the mountain passes, so be prepared for winter driving if you're heading over the Cascades.

RELATED: I-5 in South Sound beset with flooding, poor visibility amid heavy rainfall

The next frontal system will push through the region on Saturday afternoon and evening. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. It may be breezy at times as well. Temps will remain cool into early next week, but we should dry out and bring back some sunshine by Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Man in small boat saved from raging Skykomish River in daring nighttime rescue