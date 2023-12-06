Seattle weather: Heavy rain ends in Western Washington, shifts to showers

The heavy rain from an atmospheric river is shifting south of the area Wednesday, as Western Washington shifts to a showery pattern the rest of the week.

Light showers continue to ease up around the central and south Puget Sound areas. The rest of the day will feature light showers and temps close to 50 degrees.

Most rivers in Western Washington have crested at midday, with a few cresting this afternoon, including the Chehalis River near Grand Mound. There are no longer any Western Washington rivers at "major" flood stage, though the cleanup has just begun for some communities that were underwater 24 hours ago.

The next round of heavier showers arrives on Thursday. Snow levels will be dropping as a low pressure system moves onshore. This will bring on and off showers for Thursday, especially south of Seattle. Snow levels will be low enough by Thursday evening to bring a few inches of snow to the mountain passes, so be prepared for winter driving if you're heading over the Cascades.

The next frontal system will push through the region on Saturday afternoon and evening. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. It may be breezy at times as well. Temps will remain cool into early next week, but we should dry out and bring back some sunshine by Monday and Tuesday.

