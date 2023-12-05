Expand / Collapse search
I-5 in South Sound beset with flooding, poor visibility amid heavy rainfall

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Olympia
FOX 13 Seattle
Image 1 of 2

(WSDOT)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - While heavy rains and flooding batter the North Sound, Western Washington's main thoroughfare is facing weather issues down south, too.

From poor visibility to flooding, I-5 has been greatly impacted by the nonstop rain in our area.

In Olympia and Tumwater, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports standing water on the freeway, which rolled down from the exit ramps. Specifically, the off-ramps at Trosper Road and the southbound exit to the Capitol are closed while crews pump the water out.

The agency also expects low visibility on I-5 around Olympia and Tacoma.

READ MORE:

The flooding has already led to several collisions on area roads, as well as drivers attempting to power through standing water, only to be trapped in their cars.