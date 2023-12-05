I-5 in South Sound beset with flooding, poor visibility amid heavy rainfall

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (WSDOT)

While heavy rains and flooding batter the North Sound, Western Washington's main thoroughfare is facing weather issues down south, too.

From poor visibility to flooding, I-5 has been greatly impacted by the nonstop rain in our area.

In Olympia and Tumwater, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports standing water on the freeway, which rolled down from the exit ramps. Specifically, the off-ramps at Trosper Road and the southbound exit to the Capitol are closed while crews pump the water out.

The agency also expects low visibility on I-5 around Olympia and Tacoma.

The flooding has already led to several collisions on area roads, as well as drivers attempting to power through standing water, only to be trapped in their cars.