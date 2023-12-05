Seattle weather: Major flooding expected for some Western Washington rivers

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:04 AM PST until WED 1:33 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:46 PM PST until THU 12:46 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:55 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:45 PM PST until THU 11:21 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:17 PM PST until THU 6:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:12 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:45 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:45 PM PST until THU 6:51 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:34 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:46 PM PST until TUE 10:40 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:55 PM PST until THU 7:34 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:59 PM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:14 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:37 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:53 AM PST until WED 7:24 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:07 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:56 AM PST until THU 12:18 PM PST, King County
Flood Warning
from MON 11:12 PM PST until TUE 5:45 PM PST, Jefferson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:24 PM PST until FRI 9:50 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:13 AM PST until SAT 11:44 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:29 PM PST until WED 12:30 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:18 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Seattle weather: Major flooding expected for some Western Washington rivers

Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, flooding concerns

Seattle - An atmospheric river stalled over Western Washington Tuesday, continuing to dump moderate to heavy rain on the area and sending river levels rising to flood stage.

There are several flood warnings in effect across Western Washington. Some rivers have already crested, and others will crest over the next 24 hours. The Skagit, Snoqualmie, Snohomish, Stillaguamish, and Skokomish rivers are all expected to crest at "Major" flood stage today or Wednesday. There are several road closures near these rivers. Make sure you don't drive through water, especially if it is moving. It doesn't take much to be swept away.

The Tolt, Skykomish, Nisqually, and Chehalis rivers are all expected to crest at "Moderate" flood stage over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures were extremely warm in the overnight hours, sending temperatures into record territory for most of the lowlands. Olympia was the warm spot, with a record 63 degrees. 

As a result, snow levels were as high as 9,000 to 10,000 feet this morning. This contributed to significant snow runoff into area rivers.

We have seen a very wet start to December. 1.32 inches of rain fell at Sea-Tac on Monday.

RELATED: Deep water on road traps woman in car, prompting rescue in Granite Falls

As of noon Tuesday, an additional 1.37 inches has fallen at Sea-Tac, bringing the two-day total to more than 2.6 inches with more to come through the evening commute.

A cold front will eventually push through the area this evening, moving the rain out of the picture. Only scattered showers are expected tonight with a much drier Wednesday ahead.

As cooler air pours in, snow levels will drop again, back down below the passes by Thursday.

RELATED: Pineapple Express chugs into Washington, Pacific Northwest triggering flood fears

After a break on Wednesday, the next chance for widespread showers hits on Thursday. Another round of widespread rain will arrive on Saturday. We're looking much drier heading into early next week.

RELATED: Snohomish County rivers flood dangerously close to where thousands of people live and work