Seattle weather: Sunny, warm next few days before cooler temps return





The Brief Conditions will remain sunny and dry through the end of the workweek, with temperatures climbing from the mid-60s on Thursday to a peak of approximately 70°F by Friday. A transition begins Saturday as cooler air returns to the region, dropping high temperatures back into the 50s through at least next Tuesday. Along with the cooler air, scattered showers are expected this weekend, with potential light snow at mountain passes around 4,000 feet by early next week.



We started the day on a chilly note across Western Washington, with a Frost Advisory in effect early this morning for the Cascade valleys and foothills, including areas near Bellingham, the South Sound, Southwest Washington, and parts of the Olympic Peninsula. Temperatures dropped low enough to raise concerns about potential damage to sensitive plants, especially in sheltered valleys. Patches of freezing fog developed in parts of the South Sound and Southwest Interior.

Skies were forecast to clear quickly after sunrise, and conditions turned into a beautiful spring day. We saw mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the low 60s across the region.

Seattle weather starts cool but turns mild with sunshine dominating the forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead, tomorrow morning could bring about another round of frosty spots before highs boost to the mid 60s in Seattle.

From Wednesday through Friday, the forecast remains dry and increasingly warm. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the mid 60s by Thursday and reaching around 70 degrees by Friday — well above our normal high of 58 degrees.

Seattle weather trends above normal first before returning to seasonal temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the weekend, a shift in the pattern will bring cooler air back into the region. Highs will drop into the 50s Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll stay in the 50s through at least Monday and Tuesday, right around seasonal norms.

Seattle weather stays dry short-term before shifting to a showery pattern. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’ll also see a return of some moisture. Scattered showers are expected this weekend, along with rain and melting snow at the mountain passes. By Tuesday, colder air may allow for a bit of light snow around 4,000 feet in elevation.

Seattle weather stays sunny and warm through Friday before turning cooler and unsettled. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and enjoy the sunshine!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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