Seattle weather: Chilly start Wednesday with afternoon sunshine

The Brief A frost advisory is in effect for areas south of Olympia as Wednesday morning temperatures drop into the 30s before warming to the low 60s under sunny skies. A warming trend will bring dry, sunny conditions and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through Friday. The weather turns cooler and unsettled this weekend, with returning shower chances and a potential drop in mountain snow levels by early next week.



A frost advisory is in effect for the Olympia area southward due to chilly morning temperatures. Wednesday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid to low 30s and clear skies.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Olympia area southward due to chilly morning temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After the cool start, afternoon sunshine will warm highs into the mid 50s to low 60s. Skies will be sunnier today with calm winds.

After the cool start, afternoon sunshine will warm highs into the mid 50s to low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. An upper level low returns for the weekend, dropping temperatures back below average into early next week.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Skies will remain sunny and dry through Friday, but shower chances return for the weekend. Highs will be on the cooler side into next week, which could bring snow levels back down to the passes for a few flakes.

Skies will remain sunny and dry through Friday, but shower chances return for the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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