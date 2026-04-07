Seattle weather: Cooler week, but staying dry into weekend

The Brief Temperatures have dropped significantly from Monday's highs in the 70s to the 50s today, with a chilly night ahead that may produce frost across the southern interior by Wednesday morning. A steady warming trend will bring sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s for Thursday and Friday, marking the warmest stretch of the week. The dry weather ends this weekend as an upper-level low from the Gulf of Alaska moves into the region, bringing a return of showers.



A colder air mass has settled into western Washington, and it is setting the tone for a quiet stretch of weather through the end of the workweek.

High temperatures Tuesday are topping out in the 50s in the Seattle area, which is a noticeable step down from Monday’s first 70-degree weather of the year.

Tonight will turn chilly. With clear skies and light wind, temperatures will drop quickly into the 30s by Wednesday morning. That’s cold enough for areas of frost, especially across the southern interior. If you’ve started your spring planting, you’ll want to keep a close eye on those sensitive plants.

It will be a chilly Tuesday night across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

By Wednesday, sunshine will stick around all day, and temperatures will start slowly warming up. That warming trend continues into Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s expected for many interior locations.

Friday will be the nicest of the next seven days. Morning lows will be milder in the 40s, and afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

An upper-level low dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska will bring showers back to the region this weekend.

Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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