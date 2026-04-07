Seattle weather: Cooling back down to average Tuesday with afternoon sun

The Brief Monday brought the warmest temperatures of the year so far, with Seattle hitting its first 70-degree day since October. Cooler air returns Tuesday, dropping highs into the 50s with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Dry, sunny weather continues this week, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s by Friday.



Monday recorded the warmest temperatures of 2026 with highs in the mid to low 70s. Seattle saw it's first 70+ degree day since October 7th. Seattle typically sees an average of two days above 70 in April, so this is right on track.

Monday recorded the warmest temperatures of 2026 with highs in the mid to low 70s. Seattle saw it's first 70+ degree day since October 7th.

Onshore flow returns Tuesday, which will cool temperatures down closer to seasonal average. Morning clouds will linger around the central Puget Sound through around noon, then everywhere will see more afternoon sunshine.

Onshore flow returns Tuesday, which will cool temperatures down Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs Tuesday will be about 10-15 degrees cooler, reaching the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will give way to plenty of afternoon sun, but the northwest flow will keep temperatures milder.

Highs Tuesday will about 10-15 degrees cooler, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will remain sunny and dry this week with highs several degrees above average. The warmest day of the extended forecast will be Friday, reaching the upper 70s, then we cool back down Saturday.

Skies will remain sunny and dry this week with highs several degrees above average by the end of the week.

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