Seattle Weather: Blizzard Warning for Cascades Tuesday, gusty winds & rain for lowlands

Heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and more rain tonight as a strong frontal system moves through Western Washington.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades above 2000' until 4am Tuesday.

This strong front will also pick up the wind across Western Washington. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10pm tonight - 10pm Tuesday. Wind: SW 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

With the strong winds and heavy mountain snow, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect for the Cascades 4am Tue- 10am Wed. This is for HEAVY snow & GUSTY winds! Snow totals: 12-40" & wind gusts up to 65mph.

Scattered showers will remain widespread Tuesday along with gusty winds. Snow totals will continue to climb.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to low 40s, plenty of rain, gusty winds and large waves along the coast.

Showers will linger through Wednesday will several more inches of mountain snow. Temperatures will take a dive Thursday through the weekend. This will make for potential rain/snow showers for the Puget Sound lowlands. We will be tracking closely!