Seattle Weather: Blizzard Warning for Cascades Tuesday, gusty winds & rain for lowlands

Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
High Wind Warning
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:57 AM PST until WED 9:53 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Seattle Weather: Blizzard Warning for Cascades Tuesday, gusty winds & rain for lowlands

By
Published 
FOX 13 Seattle

Gusty winds, lowland rain & heavy mountain snow ahead for Tuesday

FOX 13 meteorologist Claire Anderson has the latest forecast.

Heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and more rain tonight as a strong frontal system moves through Western Washington.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades above 2000' until 4am Tuesday. 

This strong front will also pick up the wind across Western Washington. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10pm tonight - 10pm Tuesday. Wind: SW 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

With the strong winds and heavy mountain snow, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect for the Cascades 4am Tue- 10am Wed. This is for HEAVY snow & GUSTY winds! Snow totals: 12-40" & wind gusts up to 65mph. 

Scattered showers will remain widespread Tuesday along with gusty winds. Snow totals will continue to climb. 

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to low 40s, plenty of rain, gusty winds and large waves along the coast. 

Showers will linger through Wednesday will several more inches of mountain snow. Temperatures will take a dive Thursday through the weekend. This will make for potential rain/snow showers for the Puget Sound lowlands. We will be tracking closely! 