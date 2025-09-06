Seattle weather: Chance of Showers for Seahawks Season Opener

A disturbance will create some instability this evening and early Sunday. This will lead to a chance of storms with lightning and gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 3am as the storms will lead to high fire danger overnight.

While air quality has improved around Western Washington, it remains very poor east of the Cascades. An Air Quality alert is in effect as readings remain very unhealthy.

The Seahawks are gearing up for their season opener at Lumen Field tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for kick off. There is also a chance for some light showers during the game.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday around the region. Many spots along the I5 corridor will be in the low 70s. Another disturbance will be lifting north through the area, bringing another chance of light showers with some storms in the mountains possible.