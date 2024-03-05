Seattle Weather: Chilly start Wednesday, mostly dry skies

Welcome sunshine returned today for the Pacific Northwest, but the temperatures remained chilly and below average. Highs today almost 10 degrees below average, in the mid to low 40s.

Tracking a weak surface cold front overnight into early Wednesday for a chance of light snowflakes mainly north and west of Puget Sound. Trace to less than an inch of snow is expected, with most likely spots around the Olympic Peninsula, western Whatcom and Skagit County, North Cascades and a slight chance around the San Juan Islands.

This evening, skies will remain clear and chilly overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Skies will remain mainly dry on Wednesday, but a weak surface front will swing through for a few more clouds. A few more snowflakes are possible north into Whatcom County and along the coast. Not expecting any major accumulation.

Temperatures will remain well below average again on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the low 40s.

By the evening, a few more clouds are likely with a few sprinkles around the Olympics and the Cascades. Mainly dry skies for Western Washington.

More sunshine will return for Thursday, but clouds will start to drift back in by Friday. Slight chance of showers to end the week into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly get back to more average conditions, in the low 50s.