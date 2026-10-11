Seattle Weather: Clear and chilly Monday morning

The Brief Patchy morning fog will clear for a cool, sunny Sunday with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, prompting a Frost Advisory for Monday morning—residents should protect sensitive plants and bring pets indoors. Weather remains dry through mid-week with a brief late-week warm-up, followed by a slight chance of showers next weekend.



We saw some patchy fog along with chilly morning lows on Sunday with spots dipping into the 30s. Cool sunshine is forecast for Sunday, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Patchy morning fog burns off with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Monday morning with many seeing some of the coldest mornings since back in May. Be sure to protect your sensitive plants and bring in your pets.

Chilly morning on Monday with many seeing lows dipping into the 30s.

Cool, but dry week ahead. We'll see more clouds on Wednesday as an atmospheric river impacts B.C. A brief warm up for the end of the week before another slight chance of showers by next weekend.

Cool, dry sunshine this week with a warm-up by Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kerry Park shooting leaves 2 men injured; juvenile arrested

Former Chicago Bears head coach, football icon Mike Ditka dies

Washington Huskies thumped in 41-24 loss to No. 20 Iowa

Longtime Seattle restaurant Pam's Caribbean Kitchen closing Nov. 29

12 killed, over 300 hurt in attack at Saudi airport, officials say

Trump says Russia, Ukraine agree to immediate ‘energy ceasefire’ amid tensions with Zelenskyy

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in Week 5

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .