Seattle weather: Clouds and cooler for Labor Day, highs in the low 70s

Another warm day for our Labor Day weekend, highs topping out in the mid to low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight clouds will increase from the south with a marine push through the Puget Sound.

Temperatures overnight will be mild after a warmer afternoon and clouds increase, acting like a blanket, keeping it warm.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Monday with temperatures 10-15F cooler. Highs will only top out in the mid to low 70s.

The Convective Outlook is showing the chance of storms for the North Cascades through Monday evening.

After a cool day Monday, highs will warm back up as high pressure returns to the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will peak again on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and dry weather in the forecast.