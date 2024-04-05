Seattle Weather: Cloudy & scattered showers Saturday

Friday was a cooler than average day with more clouds and light scattered showers.

Highs today were several degrees below average, but it was several degrees warmer than Thursday.

Tonight we will see a few light showers, but overnight there will be some dry time. Rain will return on Saturday with more clouds, but next week sunny spring weather returns!

Overnight lows will still be on the cool side, but right around average for this time of year. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A dry and cloudy start to the day, but rain will start along the coast with the next front slowly moving inland.

Temperatures on Saturday will be on the cool side, with more clouds and showers. Highs will only warm into the low 50s.

Scattered showers and a few light mountain snowflakes will continue through Saturday evening and into Sunday.

If you are planning on viewing the solar eclipse from Washington, we will see about 20% of the eclipse and the forecast is looking at a few clouds.

Skies will start to dry out on Wednesday with more sunshine and highs back into the low 60s.