Seattle Weather: Cooler Monday with chance of showers and possible thunder

By
Published  May 11, 2025 5:59pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: scattered showers and cooler temps

FOX 13 meteorologist Claire Anderson has the latest forecast.

Scattered showers this evening for Mother's Day along with rounds of lightning, hail and gusty winds. Showers will continue this evening along with a lingering chance of storms into Monday.

Highs today were a few degrees cooler compared to Saturday with temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

Showers will continue through this evening, becoming spotty overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wrap-around showers are possible through Monday evening with the potential for a lightning strike. 

Highs on Monday will be cooler again with highs only in the low 60s. A few showers through the afternoon along with sunbreaks. 

This week is looking cooler and cloudy with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will stay below seasonal average. A few showers return Friday into next weekend as well. 

Weather