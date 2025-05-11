Seattle Weather: Cooler Monday with chance of showers and possible thunder

Scattered showers this evening for Mother's Day along with rounds of lightning, hail and gusty winds. Showers will continue this evening along with a lingering chance of storms into Monday.

Scattered showers this evening for Mother's Day along with rounds of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Highs today were a few degrees cooler compared to Saturday with temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

Highs today were a few degrees cooler compared to Saturday with temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

Showers will continue through this evening, becoming spotty overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Showers will continue through this evening, becoming spotty overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wrap-around showers are possible through Monday evening with the potential for a lightning strike.

Wrap-around showers are possible through Monday evening with the potential for a lightning strike. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Monday will be cooler again with highs only in the low 60s. A few showers through the afternoon along with sunbreaks.

Highs Monday will be cooler again with highs only in the low 60s.

This week is looking cooler and cloudy with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will stay below seasonal average. A few showers return Friday into next weekend as well.