Excessive Heat Warning: Dangerous heat through Wednesday in Western Washington

Brace yourself: highs will skyrocket into the low to mid 90s the next couple of days. It'll be super uncomfortable and sweltering for people without A/C!

Highs this afternoon will jump super above average. The hottest temperatures will be closer to the Cascade foothills and the South Sound.

Unfortunately, overnight lows will do little to give us relief from the heat. It'll take all night to drop to the mid to upper 60s.

For folks without air-conditioning, there's a medium to high risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Check in on all the beloved seniors in your life. Never leave pets or humans in a hot car. Wear a life vest if you're cooling off in a lake or river.

Today's air quality will range from good to moderate. The Sourdough fire in the North Cascades will continue to produce smoke. Thankfully, our air quality won't take a huge hit unless something drastically changes. At most, there could be "unhealthy for sensitive groups" readings near the fire. We'll track the latest for you closely.

Due to the blistering temperatures, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. This continues through 11 p.m. Wednesday for the Seattle area. The warning expires at 11 p.m. Tuesday for the coast and the South Sound. In the orange, a Heat Advisory is posted through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Do everything in your power to avoid starting fires this week! A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Southwest Washington until 11 p.m. tonight. The western slopes of the Cascades and parts of the Olympic Peninsula are at risk, too. The warning continues for the Cascades until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's why we're tracking such hot temperatures: a strong ridge of high pressure will be parked over the West Coast. By this weekend, high pressure pushes to the southeast and low pressure takes its place. This will lead to cooler temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

SEA Airport will come close to a record Monday, but records are unlikely tomorrow and Wednesday. Check it out:

Temps drop to the mid 80s by Thursday. There's some uncertainty about how warm Friday could be, but the upper 70s are possible this weekend.

Thanks so much for watching Good Day Seattle and FOX 13! We're so grateful for your viewership.



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)