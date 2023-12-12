Seattle Weather: Dense Fog overnight, Rain returns late Wednesday

We are seeing dense fog move into Western Washington this evening. Here is a look at Sea-Tac Airport around 9pm.

A Dense Fog Advisory now in effect through 10am Wednesday morning. Visibility less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog.





Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Some spots will be cooler, so watch for early morning slick spots.





We will start with morning clouds and cooler temperatures. Rain returns once the sun goes down Wednesday.

Showers will be light and move slowly inland and overnight into Thursday. Snow will be light for the Cascade Passes as well.





Highs on Wednesday will be around seasonal average, upper 40s.

Skies will be dry again Friday through Sunday, with a weak upper-level ridge building. A few showers return early next week.