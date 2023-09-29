Seattle weather: Dry and a tad cooler to start weekend

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Friday. High pressure is creating drier conditions for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Afternoon highs today hover the upper 50s, low 60s. Overnight lows will be cold in the mid 40s.



High temperatures over the next work week will float the low to mid 60s.

The next few mornings will bring cloud cover and patchy fog. Most will burn off into the afternoon.

The next opportunity for wet weather arrives Monday evening, carrying into early Tuesday.

