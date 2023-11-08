Seattle weather: Dry skies on Wednesday with rain returning Thursday

Enjoy our dry weather today! Wet weather returns Thursday afternoon.

After a chilly start to the day with patchy fog, we're forecasting highs in the low to mid 50s. This afternoon will be absolutely gorgeous with partly sunny skies. Our largely quiet weather today is due to a ridge of high pressure.

There's a tiny chance for a light shower along the coast, San Juans and the North Sound today, but other backyards will be rain free.



A super weak atmospheric river will provide us with scattered rain and slightly blustery conditions Thursday afternoon. This will be a fairly minor event, but wet roads could make driving tricky for the second half of the day.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

During the daytime on Friday, only isolated showers are expected. Late Friday into early Saturday, rain and wind make a comeback across Western Washington. Some of the typical areas (Salish Sea, Northwest Interior and the coast) could experience strong winds with at least some minor damages and power outages. It may be gusty elsewhere as well. There's still uncertainty about how forceful the winds could be, so stay tuned! It'll also be rainy.



We'll be dodging rounds of rain Sunday through Tuesday – there could be times of sunbreaks during this stretch as well.

Take good care and thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv