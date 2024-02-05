Seattle weather: Drying out by midday Tuesday

It was a cloudy, cool and showery day for the Pacific Northwest on Monday. Showers continue into this evening.

High temperatures today were cooler compared to what we saw last week, and compared to the seasonal average, around 50 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected this evening with light mountain snow possible. Temperatures will be similar to last night, low 40s.

Waking up Tuesday, showers will be light and skies will continue to dry out as the day goes on. A few light snowflakes are also possible.

There is a chance of some sunbreaks, especially the further west you go and before the sun sets. Highs will be in the upper to mid 40s.

Showers will be in the forecast for the next week; light rain and only a few inches of mountain snow. No major weather events and temperatures will be around average or slightly below. We could see some better dry time by next weekend.