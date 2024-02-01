Seattle Weather: Drying out & mild Friday

Thursday high temperatures were slightly cooler, but still well above average for the first day of February! We saw some nice sunbreaks this afternoon around the Puget Sound.

Scattered showers have been mainly along the coast this evening, with drier skies around the I-5 corridor.

Scattered light showers will continue overnight into Friday morning. Lows in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers will be light Friday morning and will taper by midday. Sunbreaks expected by the afternoon.

Snow levels will start to drop closer to 2000-3000' by Friday evening. A few snowflakes for the mountain passes, but no major accumulation is expected for Stevens or Snoqualmie Pass.

High temperatures Friday will be the coolest of the last week, but still above average. Highs will be in the low 50S.

Skies will continue to dry out for the weekend with cooler temperatures into next week. No major storm systems are expected in the extended forecast.