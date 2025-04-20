Seattle Weather: A few spotty showers with more sunbreaks Monday

It was a cloudy start to the day with some afternoon sunbreaks, heavier evening rain and even a strike of lightning. An upper-level trough moved through the Pacific Northwest this evening, bringing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and pockets of heavy rain.

An upper level trough moved through the Pacific Northwest this evening, bringing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and pockets of heavy rain.

Overnight, showers will linger around the central Puget Sound into the central Cascades as a convergence zone. These showers are bringing rounds of heavy rain and dropping snow levels to around 2500' by Monday morning. A few inches of snow is possible over Stevens Pass into early Monday.

Overnight, showers will linger around the central Puget Sound into the central Cascades as a convergence zone. These showers are bringing rounds of heavy rain and dropping snow levels to around 2500' by Monday morning.

Temperatures overnight will be on the cooler side with lows in the mid to low 40s; Winds will ease by the start of Monday.

Temperatures overnight will be on the cooler side with lows in the mid to low 40s; Winds will ease by the start of Monday.

Showers will be around to start the morning, but most will be in the north sound. A few showers will linger through the rest of the day, but shouldn't be too widespread or heavy.

Showers will be around to start the morning, but most will be in the north sound. A few showers will linger through the rest of the day, but shouldn't be too widespread or heavy.

Highs Monday will be cool again with temperatures peaking only in the mid to upper 50s, a few sunbreaks by the evening hours.

Highs Monday will be cool again with temperatures peaking only in the mid to upper 50s, a few sunbreaks by the evening hours.

Skies will dry out on Tuesday with only a few scattered showers popping up in the Cascades. High pressure will build by midweek with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures. We will see the 60s and 70s back by Thursday. Shower chances return for the weekend along with cooler temperatures, back to the 50s.