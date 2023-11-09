Seattle weather: Foggy start, rain returns this afternoon

A foggy start to our Thursday with some cooler temperatures. We also saw some beautiful sunrise photos!

Fog will continue to dissipate this morning with high and mid-level clouds moving in. We will see cloudy skies today, before rain returns this afternoon.

Rain will move in along the coast by midday, with it pushing further inland by early afternoon around the Puget Sound lowlands. There will be widespread rain for the evening commute.

Highs today will be on the cooler side, low 50s.

Snow levels tonight will also drop to around 4000', so we could see a few inches of snow at our higher Cascade mountain passes; 2-4" at Stevens Pass, mixed rain and snow at Snoqualmie.

A stronger system moves in Friday evening into Saturday morning, this will bring plenty of rain and gusty winds.

Showers continue into Sunday with a few lingering showers into the work week.