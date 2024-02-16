Seattle weather: Gusty foothill winds into Saturday, a few showers around

A nice, sunny February Friday with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds have been gusty along the Cascade Foothills all day, with gusts reported up to 55 mph. Winds will peak tonight with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

Clouds will increase tonight as our next system moves along the coast. A few light showers return for the weekend.

Overnight lows will be a bit milder tonight with a bit more cloud cover and gusty winds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will be around to start the day, with scattered showers along the coast and west of I-5. Most of the rain showers will be west of the Puget Sound through the evening hours.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be gusty around the Cascades through the morning hours.

If you are heading over the passes this weekend, expect to see a few snowflakes. No major winter storms, but we will see a mix of rain and snow through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 50s through the next week. A few showers are possible through midweek. It looks like we could see some drier weather by the end of next week.