Seattle weather: Gusty wind and more rain ahead through Tuesday

Unusually active weather for early June will continue through Tuesday as a second wave of gusty wind and rain showers pushes inland.

Scattered showers will continue today and could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be about ten degrees below normal for this time of year.

A map showing the high temperatures forecast for Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Western Washington. Sustained winds will be in the 15 to 25 mph range, while wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph. In the winter, gusts that strong would not be as big of a deal, but more problems will arise after the soaking rain over the past 24 hours and the leaves on the trees creating more wind resistance.

A map showing the areas of strong wind gusts expected through Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Gusts were strongest early this morning. Here's a look at the peak wind gusts as of noon Monday.

Peak wind gusts as of noon Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday's atmospheric river event set some new records for June 2nd.

Several cities broke rain records Sunday as an atmospheric river dumped rain on the region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will see another wave of this atmospheric river late tonight into early Tuesday, but this one will not pack as big of a punch. Rainfall totals will be between .25-.50 inches in this second round of rain.

Showers return Tuesday in Western Washington as the next system pushes through. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will wrap up Tuesday night and we will make a nice transition to drier, warmer weather starting on Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, sending temps well into the 70s.