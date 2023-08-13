Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
7
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 AM PDT until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until THU 10:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 10:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Seattle weather: Heating up into the 90s this week!

By Claire Anderson
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle reaching temps in the 90s this week

FOX 13 Meteorologist Claire Anderson is tracking a gradual warm-up Sunday into the week, where we'll see temperatures in the 90s!

SEATTLE - It’s going to heat up here in the Pacific Northwest now through Thursday! We are looking at highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today, even warmer the next few days!

A Heat Advisory in effect today through early Monday morning; highs in the low to mid 90s.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect late tonight through Thursday evening with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. Heat-related illness is possible and could put those without AC at risk for health issues.

High fire danger will also be an issue through the week as the extended forecast remains dry and sunny. Red Flag Warnings in effect for the Cascades.

High pressure will remain over the area through at least midweek, bringing the warm and dry conditions. We will start to see more average temperatures by the end of the week into the weekend.

Check out the 7-day forecast! Stay cool! – Claire