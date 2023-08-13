Seattle weather: Heating up into the 90s this week!

It’s going to heat up here in the Pacific Northwest now through Thursday! We are looking at highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today, even warmer the next few days!

A Heat Advisory in effect today through early Monday morning; highs in the low to mid 90s.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect late tonight through Thursday evening with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. Heat-related illness is possible and could put those without AC at risk for health issues.

High fire danger will also be an issue through the week as the extended forecast remains dry and sunny. Red Flag Warnings in effect for the Cascades.

High pressure will remain over the area through at least midweek, bringing the warm and dry conditions. We will start to see more average temperatures by the end of the week into the weekend.

Check out the 7-day forecast! Stay cool! – Claire