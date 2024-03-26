Seattle Weather: Heavy rain, gusty winds & mountain snow Wednesday

Today we have seen scattered showers, sunbreaks and highs in the 40s. Another spring day for the PNW! Tonight we will see a bit of dry time before the next frontal system moves in, bringing more rain and wind.

Overnight we will see more clouds and a rain break. The next round of widespread rain will move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Plenty of rain by daybreak.

It will be a wet start Wednesday with plenty of rain and more high elevation mountain snow. Winds will also pick up throughout the day.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with scattered showers and sunbreaks.

A slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday along the coast to the I-5 corridor through the afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail are possible.

Wet and breezy conditions will continue through Thursday, but tapering showers by Friday. Highs will warm into the 60s by the weekend with more sunshine in the forecast.