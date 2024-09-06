Seattle weather: Hot and hazy Friday

It will remain hot and hazy in Western Washington Friday as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the region.

A Heat Advisory is in effect again Friday, with temperatures soaring close to 90 degrees in the central and south Puget Sound areas.

It will be a hot and hazy day in Western Washington as smoke moves in from Oregon wildfires. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Smoke from Oregon and California wildfires will move in aloft and at the surface Friday. This could cause air quality issues in some spots. in the south sound, southwest interior and higher elevations.

Surface smoke from Oregon wildfires will push into Western Washington Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Red Flag Warning has been issued in the mountains and foothills as critical fire conditions persist. Hot, dry and unstable air will stick around through Friday. Onshore flow this weekend will help moderate fire conditions with cooler moist air.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect for the mountains through Friday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to Lumen Field for the Seahawks opener this weekend against the Denver Broncos, it will be a spectacular day for football. Temps will be in the 70s during the game with mostly sunny skies.

It will be sunny and warm at Lumen Field as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Expect mostly sunny skies for all Washington State pro and college games this weekend. The hot spot will be in Pullman as WSU takes on Texas Tech. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff there.

It will be mostly sunny and warm for Cougs, Huskies, Storm, and Seahawks fans as they watch their teams play. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will continue to cool through the middle of next week, with a chance of light showers in the forecast for Wednesday. Expect more clouds and temperatures around 70 degrees by midweek.