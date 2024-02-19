Seattle weather: More rain heading into Tuesday

It has been a gray and mild day to start the week, with highs only getting into the upper 40s.

A few showers moved through this afternoon, but rain fall totals have been very light.

We will see some dry time this evening into the overnight hours before the rain returns for the morning.

Overnight lows will be on the mild side again with the cloud cover and temperatures trending warmer.

A wet morning commute Tuesday with showers and cloudy skies. A bit more rainfall is expected.

With the warm sector of the low moving through Tuesday afternoon, there is enough instability that we could have a rumble of thunder. The best chance will be around the Seattle metro area, from SeaTac to Everett.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to almost mid 50s.

Showers will continue into Wednesday, but we start to dry out for the end of the week into Saturday. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 50s.