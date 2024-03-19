Seattle weather: Mostly sunny first day of spring, rain to follow

The Puget Sound area will get one more day of sunshine and warmer temperatures before the weather shifts Wednesday.

After some patchy morning fog, most spots will be looking at beautiful sunshine this Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be very similar to where they were at Monday, in the mid 60s.

The one exception will be the Washington Coast, which will be under partly cloudy skies as a marine layer starts to push inland. Temperatures will be cooler on the coast today too.

Spring officially begins tonight at 8:06 PM. Equinox means equal day and night, so we will see around twelve hours of day and twelve hours of night.

The pollen count will remain high for trees today and Wednesday, before rain arrives Wednesday night. Grass pollens usually kick into gear in April and weed pollens become more prominent in May.

Wednesday will be much cooler and cloudier. Light rain will return Wednesday night after sunset and continue through Thursday morning.

Snow levels will drop below the passes by early next week. We could see some additional snow accumulation at the ski resorts this weekend into Monday.

Meanwhile, in the lowlands, a very consistent damp and cooler pattern continues through early next week. Friday afternoon through Saturday looks like our wettest time period of the next seven days. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for at least the next ten days, so get out and enjoy today's warm and sunny weather.