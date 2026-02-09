Seattle Weather: Much-Needed Snow Returns to Mountains

The Brief Following their 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, the Seahawks return to Seattle on Monday to passing showers and high temperatures near 50°F. A weather disturbance will drop snow levels to 3,000 feet early Monday morning, bringing 2–4 inches of snow to the mountain passes and up to 8 inches at Mount Baker. The rest of the week features a mixed bag of rain and dry spells, with foggy mornings expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The Seattle Seahawks and the 12's will wake up Super Bowl champions and to another round of passing showers on Monday! A disturbance will swing through during the day with lowland showers and some much-needed mountain snow.

An incoming disturbance will bring another round of light showers and mountain snow to the region,

Snow levels will lower early Monday morning to around 3000' with our mountain passes forecast to pick up around 2-4" of snow. Mount Baker will get about double that, close to 8". With our snow pack only around 35%, every little bit will help.

2-6" of light snow forecast to fall in the mountains.

Afternoon highs will be near normal, close to 50 degrees throughout much of the region. Temperatures will be below freezing in our passes with snow falling.

Monday afternoon highs will be near normal in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The upcoming week will be a mixed bag with times of rain showers along with drier times too. Foggy skies will start the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The work week will start off with a few showers but drier by midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

