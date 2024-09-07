Seattle weather: Smoky Skies Through Sunday

Hazy skies keeping afternoon highs a little cooler area-wide, in the 70s. Onshore flow will continue to cool the coastline on Sunday with more of the cooler, fresher air set to arrive inland by Monday.

Wildfire smoke is impacting our air quality throughout the region. Many locations are seeing moderate readings with a few spots even into the "unhealthy for sensitive" range. Skies will remain hazy through Sunday.

Air quality in Seattle will remain at "moderate" levels for much of Sunday.

Onshore flow will increase during the day on Sunday into early Monday. The smoke will improve by early Monday morning, and we should see our beautiful blue skies once again.

High-level smoke continues in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After an unusually warm and hazy start to September, skies will clear out and temperatures will cool off. Fall-like weather will return by midweek, along with a chance for showers.