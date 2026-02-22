Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Rain, mountain snow and breezes

By , , and
Published  February 22, 2026 3:05pm PST
Weather Forecast
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: wet and windy end to the weekend

FOX 13 meteorologist Abby Acone has your seven day forecast. 

Today: clouds, showers and windy pockets

SEATTLE - Today we were forecasting highs in the upper 40s to the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks mixed in. At times, rain was heavy, and other moments delivered quick glimpses of sunshine.

Earlier, we were watching for the possibility of lightning along the coast as unstable air rotated inland. We also monitored moderately forceful winds for the Cascade Gap communities like North Bend and the central and north coast, where a Wind Advisory expired before 10 a.m. 

A wind advisory remains in effect for the San Juans until 3 p.m., where localized power outages are possible. Otherwise, while breezy, winds were not expected to be widespread or particularly problematic beyond those areas.

Overnight, we expect times of rain and lows in the 40s.

Seattle weather cools into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight as rain continues at times.

Seattle weather stays mild enough to avoid widespread frost but cool enough for a crisp start Monday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heaviest mountain snow Sunday night into Monday morning

We forecast mountain snow to continue today, but particularly ramp up tonight into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Passes where between five and 12 inches of snow could accumulate between 8 p.m. tonight and Monday morning. The accumulations depend on where the strongest bands of snow develop.

Seattle weather brings significant mountain snow to Stevens Pass and parts of the Cascades with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect.

Seattle weather could create difficult Monday morning travel conditions across the passes with heavier snow bands developing overnight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pass travel could be challenging at times Monday morning. Check WSDOT restrictions before traveling!

Wet start on Monday

Early Monday looks quite rainy before showers decrease in coverage by the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain lingers Tuesday.

Seattle weather stays rainy early Monday before showers taper later in the day.

Seattle weather keeps scattered rain Tuesday with isolated showers and brief sun breaks by Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Isolated showers Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with occasional sun breaks.

Saturday is trending drier.

Seattle weather stays unsettled through midweek with rain early Monday, scattered showers Tuesday, and isolated showers lingering into Wednesday through Friday.

Seattle weather trends drier by Saturday with improving conditions and a few more breaks of sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

