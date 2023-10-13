Seattle weather: Rain returns tonight, few showers for the weekend

A warm October day in Seattle with highs topping out in the 70s, and we even saw sun breaks before the clouds moved in this evening.

Clouds have started to increase this evening ahead of our next frontal system, which will bring widespread light rain showers tonight.

Temperatures will stay mild this evening, with clouds and showers through early Saturday morning.

For Saturday, the highs will be cooler than Friday, but still slightly above the seasonal average. We will see partly cloudy skies with more clouds by midday, then showers around sunset.

If you are looking to catch the Annular Solar Eclipse Saturday in Seattle, you might be able to catch it with a break in the clouds right around maximum eclipse.

Showers also look to wait until after the University of Washington football game against the Oregon Ducks. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

Scattered showers will move in for evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain looks light with minimal impact. The stronger system will move on Monday with a potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. Those showers will stick around through Tuesday. A bit of high pressure will help dry things out midweek.