Lynnwood, WA take advantage of clear weather for last-minute holiday gifts

The Brief Shoppers at Alderwood Mall are utilizing dry weather and strategic timing to avoid large crowds and traffic during the final days before Christmas. Market trends indicate a high demand for traditional toys like Legos and Barbies, with nearly 60 percent of consumers open to buying secondhand gifts. Despite the late date, visitors report manageable parking and a focus on finding specific brands and sales to complete their holiday lists.



Shoppers in Lynnwood ventured out in the dry weather to get last-minute Christmas shopping wrapped up on Tuesday.

At Alderwood Mall, people said they're not only looking for deals, they're shopping at times when they can get around crowds and traffic.

What they're saying:

"I went to Nordstrom's and Macy's and that's it, no problems," Melanie Johnson said.

Johnson was sporting a Grinch sweater, but she had no gripes after shopping in the mall just days before Christmas.

"I'm always happy to have a sale, but that's not what drives me," she said.

Johnson told FOX 13 Seattle it's more about the product.

"Yes. And the brand and, you know, all that good stuff," she said.

It's nearly time to wrap those final gifts and William Costello is just getting started.

"I was doing a remodel on the house and I completely forgot about Christmas shopping, and so I'm doing all this last-minute stuff looking around just trying to come up with ideas," he said.

What you can do:

If you're like him, looking for last-minute ideas, the National Retail Federation said the top toys for boys include Legos, Hot Wheels, cars, and Nintendo products, while top toys for girls include Barbie, dolls, Legos, Labubus, and cosmetics and make-up.

But what's also proven to be popular this year: secondhand gifts.

The NRF said more budget-conscious shoppers are either searching for the best sales or promotions, comparing prices or considering secondhand products.

The retail federation said more than 59% said they'd consider buying a secondhand gift.

Shopping for deals makes sense, too, even days from Christmas.

We found an Apple iMac listed on camelcamelcamel.com which tracks Amazon price history. It showed the Amazon price a little more than a year ago at $1,299. You can buy it now at $1,149.

But for today's shoppers, it's a matter of dodging traffic and crowds to find that perfect gift in time to get it under the tree.

"The parking lot doesn't really seem as full as I thought it was going to be, to be honest with you. I mean I've had years where I've come shopping last minute, and you're parking across the street," Tim Hastings said.

That leaves just enough time to celebrate.

"Have a great holiday! So far, it's been interesting for me!" he said.

