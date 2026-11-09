Seattle weather: Rain, wind and possible record warmth

The Brief Monday evening brings brief scattered showers before a stronger warm front delivers morning rain and likely advisory-level winds to coastal and northwest interior areas on Tuesday. Rain fades by Wednesday as highs climb into the mid-60s, with Seattle forecast to reach 65 degrees and potentially tie a daily warmth record set in 1990. An atmospheric river will stall over Western Washington from Friday through Saturday to produce widespread, heavy rainfall before tapering to scattered showers and lower snow levels on Sunday.



Enjoy the quiet start to Monday because the next weather system is already approaching the Pacific Northwest.

The front sweeping through Western Washington will pass this evening, bringing scattered showers. The showers should taper off around midnight. Winds will briefly pick up with the front, but they aren't expected to reach advisory levels. Overnight lows will settle into the mid to upper 40s.

It will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy in Western Washington Monday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another round of wind and rain on Tuesday

Big picture view:

A warm front will quickly follow Monday night's system, bringing another round of rain Tuesday morning. Winds will increase as the front approaches, and there is a good chance Wind Advisories will be needed for the Washington Coast and Northwest Interior (the usual windy spots). Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

It will be wet and breezy starting Tuesday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The warm front will lift north Tuesday night, but windy conditions could linger along the coast and across the Northwest Interior into early Wednesday.

An inch to two inches of rain is possible in the central and south Puget Sound areas through Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Record-setting warmth this week?

By the numbers:

Rain chances will fade as a wet system stalls offshore. We’ll be on the warm side of the action in Seattle and highs are forecast to reach the mid-60s. Seattle's forecast high of 65 degrees would tie the record for the date, set in 1990.

Atmospheric river in Western WA

What's next:

The next significant system arrives Friday, with an atmospheric river taking aim at Western Washington. The rain is expected to stall over the area Friday night into Saturday. That could mean an extended period of wet weather heading into the weekend.

The system should shift east Saturday night, bringing an end to the widespread rain, but scattered showers will remain through Sunday. Snow levels will also drop Sunday, to around 4,500 feet.

It will be a wet, windy, and mild week at times in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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