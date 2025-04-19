Seattle weather: scattered showers and cooler for Easter Sunday

The skies looked and felt a little different today compared to last week. We saw more cloud cover, although most of the day was dry. Temperatures were cooler today with most spots in the mid and upper 50s.

A weak front brought back some clouds and cooler temperatures around Western Washington on Saturday.

Easter Sunday is still looking a bit cooler with highs again only reaching the mid 50s. Scattered showers will be around, with better rain chances by the afternoon and evening. The earlier yo can squeeze in your Easter egg hunts, the better chance they will be dry.

Scattered showers and cooler weather is ahead for Seattle on Easter. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Sunday evening, a convergence zone will settle into King and Snohomish counties. This will keep light rain falling in these spots into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will be generally light, .05-.25". The location of the convergence zone will also lead to additional snowfall accumulations in the mountain passes as the snow level will be around 3000'. 2-6" of snow is possible in the passes.

Scattered showers will be around for Easter Sunday, with better chances by the afternoon and evening.

Skies will dry during the day on Monday with a return to sunnier and drier conditions. Afternoon highs will warm again to near 70 by Thursday.