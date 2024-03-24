Seattle Weather: Scattered showers & cooler Monday

It was a beautiful sunny day for the Pacific Northwest with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies prevailed today.

Increasing clouds tonight with showers returning for Monday morning. Showers will hang around each day through the work week. A few more inches of mountain snow for the higher passes and ski resorts.

Overnight lows will be mild tonight, in the mid to low 40s. Winds will be around 5-15mph.

Waking up Monday morning, showers will be present, especially up north and along the coast. Mountain snow will also start with snow levels around 3500'.

Highs on Monday will be cooler than Sunday, with more clouds and showers. The highs will top out in the low 50s.

Scattered showers continue into Monday evening and will stay in the forecast through Tuesday.

A stronger system moves into Western Washington on Wednesday, bringing more widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds. These conditions continue into Thursday. Tapering showers Friday with more sunbreaks in the afternoon. The weekend looks warmer and drier.