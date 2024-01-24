Seattle weather: Showers continue Thursday

A wet day for the Pacific Northwest with plenty of showers and a few inches of new snow for our high mountain resorts.

Highs today remained above average, with another day of low to mid 50s.

Showers continue overnight with rain heavy at times. A mix of rain and snow for the mountain passes.

Another repeat night of lows in the 40s. Temperatures remain just above average for overnight lows.

The heaviest rain will be in the morning Thursday with winds picking up throughout the day; winds 15-20 mph. Light snow will fall in the mountain passes; around 1-4 inches.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Milder temperatures for the south sound and along the coast.

Showers will be more scattered Thursday evening with a rainbreak overnight into Friday morning.

Showers return later Friday evening with heavier rain overnight into Saturday. A bit of an atmospheric river set up is expected, with mild temperatures and plenty of precipitation. Near record highs Sunday into Monday.