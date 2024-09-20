Seattle weather: Showers for the first day of fall

A cool night ahead as skies will continue to clear out. Lows are forecast to drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Some patchy fog may develop overnight.

Saturday will start off with a few morning clouds, but plenty of blue sky to enjoy later. A weak disturbance will swing through on Sunday with a slight chance for showers around. There is a slightly higher chance for showers to the north of Seattle.

The best chances for rain showers will be mainly in the north Puget Sound on Sunday afternoon, but anyone could see a quick light shower. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

This isn't a particularly wet system, so rainfall totals will generally be light with only a few one-hundredths of an inch expected. Another disturbance forecast to arrive by mid-week will have higher rainfall totals.

A weak disturbance will bring a quick shot at light rainfall on Sunday to our area. (FOX13 Seattle)

Sunday's Seahawks game may be a little drippy at times. You may want to pack your rain poncho as a few showers may skit the area at times during the game.

It will be cloudy with a chance of showers for the Seattle Seahawks game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first official day of fall is only two days away, which will bring with it a chance for some showers. A brief warm up is forecast for early next week before we cool off again with rain showers.