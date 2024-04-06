Seattle Weather: Showers & sunbreaks Sunday

Scattered showers, clouds and cooler temperatures Saturday for the Pacific Northwest.

Highs have been below average by about 10 degrees today, with temperatures only topping out in the upper 40s.

We've even seen a few snowflakes in the mountain passes today, but no major accumulation. Expect more light snow in the Cascades through the weekend.

Scattered showers will continue tonight, bringing more light rain and light mountain snow.

Overnight lows will be around the seasonal average, low 40s, but some spots will be cooler in the upper 30s.

Sunday's skies will be scattered with sunbreaks and showers. A few more mountain snowflakes, and rain showers will remain on the light side.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but only by a few degrees on Sunday. Highs are typically around 57F, so below average temperatures continue.

Scattered showers continue into Sunday evening, but a bit of a rain break will return late Sunday into early Monday.

A series of frontal systems will move in to start the week, bringing more scattered showers and breezy winds through Tuesday. High pressure builds back in by the middle of the week, which will warm temperatures and dry our skies out. Rain chances return late week into the weekend.