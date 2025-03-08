Seattle Weather: Showery End to the Weekend

An atmospheric river will sag southward into Western Washington, increasing rain chances by the afternoon in the lowlands. Mountain snow will fall above 3500'. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times, especially near the coastal regions. Rainfall will slowly taper by the evening except for a convergence zone along the King and Snohomish County line.

Rainfall totals will be highest near the coast, but with spotty heavy downpours at times along the I-5 corridor, we may see close to an inch by the end of the weekend.

Snow levels will drop to near 3500' with snow forecast to fall along the Cascade range. Snow will be heaviest by Sunday evening through early Monday. The North Cascades may see up to a foot while Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass will see between 4-8". Be prepared for winter driving conditions through the Cascade passes.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through much of next week. While a few stray showers are possible on Monday, I expect it to be more dry than wet. A stronger disturbance will arrive on Wednesday with conditions turning wet and windy.