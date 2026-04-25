Seattle weather: Stunning sunny weekend ahead with mid-60s return

The Brief Sunshine takes over for a dry, beautiful spring weekend across western Washington. Frost Advisory tonight for parts of the South Sound; cover your sensitive plants. Breezy evening winds from the north will arrive around dinner time.



Get the sunglasses ready. A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing a stretch of spectacular sunshine to western Washington through the weekend, though clear skies will lead to some chilly overnight temperatures.

What we know

Dry weather and clear skies:

Dry northerly flow is setting the stage for a sunny weekend. However, clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop significantly.

Frost Advisory through 10am Saturday morning for temperatures around freezing.

A Frost Advisory is active through 10 a.m. Saturday for:

Lowlands of Pierce and Southern King Counties

Lowlands of Lewis and Southern Thurston Counties

Olympia and Southern Puget Sound

Southern Hood Canal

What they’re saying

Weather Insights:

The team is calling this a "spectacular weekend" for heading out on the water, even if it isn't "super warm" yet.

Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

Timeline

Saturday Morning::

Frost threat: Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures in the South Sound to drop to near 32°F by Saturday morning.

Sunday::

Slight shower chance: A weak bit of instability could trigger a stray shower over the Cascades late in the day.

Big picture view

An upper-level ridge is firmly in control offshore, while a low-pressure system sits to our east. This combination keeps Western Washington under a dry "weather shield," preventing major storm systems from entering the area through Sunday night.

An upper-level ridge is firmly in control offshore, while a low-pressure system sits to our east. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective

South County: Topping out in the low-to-mid 60s Saturday, after a chilly morning.

North Sound (Arlington/Marysville): Highs in the mid-60s with clear, sunny skies.

Seattle: Expect a high of 64°F today with a sunny skies.

Why you should care

While the daytime weather is perfect for "yard work" or watching "baseball with the kids," the overnight cold is a threat to the garden. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered in advisory areas. Additionally, the dry air means the UV index is rising, so "wear your shades" and "wear your sunscreen."

What’s next

The ridge shifts inland by mid-week, potentially warming the region back into the upper 60s or low 70s by Thursday. A weak system on Monday brings the only real chance for rain in the near forecast.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures into next week.