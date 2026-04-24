Seattle weather: Dry and sunny weekend ahead

The Brief Seattle is entering a calm, dry stretch for late April, featuring sunny afternoons in the 60s and crisp, near-freezing mornings in outlying areas. High pressure builds mid-week, pushing temperatures toward 70 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday following a cloudier Monday and Tuesday. With little to no rain expected through the end of the month, Seattle is likely to finish April below its average rainfall of 3.18 inches.



Get ready for cool mornings, sunny afternoons, and a stretch of dry weather in Seattle this next week.

Once the sun sets, temperatures will drop quickly tonight. Outlying areas could see near-freezing temperatures by early Saturday morning.

It will be chilly and clear Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Beautiful springtime weather in Seattle

What's next:

The weekend forecast is about as calm as it gets for late April. A steady northerly flow is keeping things dry and stable.

Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs comfortably in the 60s. Overnight lows will be crisp with temps in the 30s and low 40s both mornings.

Big picture view:

After the weekend, expect more clouds Monday. A few showers could pop up near the Cascades. Tuesday will remain partly cloudy.

By the middle of next week, high pressure builds directly overhead. That will bring warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs close to 70 degrees.

It will be sunny and mild the next 7 days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle has picked up 2.73 inches of rain so far this April, below the normal 3.18 inches and with dry weather expected through the end of the month, we’re likely to finish below average. If that happens, it’ll mark 30 out of the last 40 months with below-average rainfall.

It has been a drier than average April so far. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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