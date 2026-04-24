Seattle weather: Sunny and nice Friday, highs in the 60s

The Brief Morning fog clears Friday, bringing sunshine and highs in the low to mid-60s across western Washington. Breezy conditions are expected, with gusts up to 30 mph along the coast and northern areas. Warm, dry weather continues into the weekend, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s next week.



A few areas of morning fog and low clouds to start Friday, but we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

A few areas of morning fog and low clouds to start Friday, but we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Friday will be warmer as we see more sunshine across western Washington. Temperatures will warm back to the mid to low 60s with winds breezy at times.

Highs Friday will be warmer as we see more sunshine across Western Washington.

Winds will be a little gusty at times starting Friday morning, with the strongest gusts around 25–30 mph along the coast and northern interior. The Puget Sound will be less gusty, but still breezy at times.

Winds will be a little gusty at times starting Friday morning.

What's next:

High pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest into the weekend and then build again into next week. Highs by the middle of next week will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

High pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest into the weekend and then build again into next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Will gas in WA hit $8? Why the Strait of Hormuz blockade is costing you more

Why Starbucks’ TN expansion could mean a $750M hit to WA

Cigarette starts Lynnwood, WA townhome fire that left 13 people displaced

Emails show WA's ‘millionaires tax’ aims to overturn historic ruling

Marysville Little League in a pickle after crook steals ATV

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.