Seattle weather: Sunny and nice Friday, highs in the 60s
SEATTLE - A few areas of morning fog and low clouds to start Friday, but we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
A few areas of morning fog and low clouds to start Friday, but we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Highs Friday will be warmer as we see more sunshine across western Washington. Temperatures will warm back to the mid to low 60s with winds breezy at times.
Highs Friday will be warmer as we see more sunshine across Western Washington.
Winds will be a little gusty at times starting Friday morning, with the strongest gusts around 25–30 mph along the coast and northern interior. The Puget Sound will be less gusty, but still breezy at times.
Winds will be a little gusty at times starting Friday morning.
What's next:
High pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest into the weekend and then build again into next week. Highs by the middle of next week will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s.
High pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest into the weekend and then build again into next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)
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The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.