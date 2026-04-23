Seattle weather: Clearing skies, sunny stretch ahead

The Brief Western Washington will see clearing skies and a "classic spring rebound" this weekend, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs climbing into the mid-60s. While days will be pleasant, mornings remain chilly with near-freezing temperatures possible in some areas early Saturday. The dry stretch continues into next week as a high-pressure ridge builds, potentially pushing temperatures into the low 70s by Wednesday.



After a cloudy and damp start, things are trending in a much brighter direction across western Washington just in time for the weekend.

Tonight, skies clear out, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid 30s to lower 40s. Some spots, especially in the Southwest Interior, could flirt with near-freezing conditions by early Saturday morning.

It will be cooler in Western Washington Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

From there, we will get another classic spring rebound. Friday and Saturday are shaping up beautifully, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 50s to mid 60s. It’ll feel pleasant during the day, but mornings will still carry a chill, so keep the jacket handy early on.

It will be clear on Friday in Seattle with northerly winds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead to the latter half of the weekend and early next week, the overall dry pattern continues. A weather system to the east may spark a few isolated, late-day showers over the Cascades Sunday and Monday, but most lowland areas stay dry.

By the middle of next week, a ridge of high pressure builds directly overhead, nudging temperatures even warmer, with some spots reaching the low 70s by Wednesday.

It will turn gradually warmer with more sunshine in Seattle the next seven days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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