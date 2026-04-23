Seattle weather: Morning clouds to sunshine Thursday, milder temperatures

The Brief Clouds clear Thursday afternoon, bringing sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Breezy conditions are expected Friday, especially along the coast and northern areas. Dry, sunny weather continues into the weekend, with some spots nearing 70 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies to start Thursday with drier conditions through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Sunshine returns for the afternoon as well.

Mostly cloudy skies to start Thursday with drier conditions as well. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will be warmer with temperatures back to around seasonal average, mid to low 60s. Sunshine will help to warm conditions into the afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer with temperatures back to around seasonal average, in the mid to low 60s.

What's next:

Winds will be a little breezy on Friday as offshore winds pick up due to high pressure building for the Pacific Northwest. The strongest winds will be along the coast and northern mainly for the morning hours.

Winds will be a little breezy on Friday as offshore winds pick up due to high pressure building for the Pacific Northwest.

High pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend into next week, continuing the sunshine and nice weather. Highs at times will reach close to 70 degrees for some foothill locations.

High pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend into next week, continuing the sunshine and nice weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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