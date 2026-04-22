Seattle weather: Sunshine returns for the weekend

The Brief A low-pressure system moving inland is bringing breezy conditions and scattered light rain to Western Washington today, though precipitation remains mostly rain even in the mountains. Conditions will improve Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds offshore, bringing drier weather, afternoon sunshine, and highs near 60 degrees. A warming trend begins Friday with temperatures reaching the upper 60s, leading into a dry, sunny weekend with daytime highs consistently in the 60s.



Western Washington’s unsettled weather is wrapping up, and brighter skies are on the way.

Breezy conditions will continue through this evening as a low pressure system moves inland south of Washington. That system pushed moderate rainfall into the region this morning. Scattered leftover light rain will end tonight. It will stay breezy, with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times this afternoon and evening.

While mountain snow levels remain fairly high, around 5,000 to 6,000 feet, most mountain precipitation will fall as rain.

Showers will end and temperatures will drop into the mid 40s in Western Washington by Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

By late tonight, conditions will gradually improve as the low moves east and a ridge of high pressure starts building offshore. Expect drier weather for Thursday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. A few lingering showers are still possible in the Cascades. Temperatures in the greater Seattle area will be around 60 degrees.

It will be a cloudy start to Thursday in Western Washington, with afternoon sunshine expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The warming trend really gets underway Friday. As skies clear and offshore flow develops, temperatures should rise into the mid to upper 60s, with sunshine becoming much more widespread.

The dry stretch looks set to continue through the weekend and into early next week. Expect daytime highs in the low to mid 60s, cool nights in the 40s, and mostly light winds. A few weak disturbances may brush the area early next week, but most forecast models keep Western Washington dry.

Sunshine will return to Seattle by Thursday afternoon, with a beautiful weekend ahead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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