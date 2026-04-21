Seattle weather: Showers return Tuesday evening

The Brief A coastal disturbance will bring up to 0.3 inches of rain late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest totals expected south of Seattle. Snow levels will remain high, limiting accumulations to volcanic peaks, while overnight lows stay mild in the upper 40s. Showers will taper off Wednesday, clearing the way for a dry weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s.



A disturbance that has been sitting off the Oregon and California coast will finally start lifting its way north late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Look for showers to increase overnight, mainly to our south.

Snow levels will remain fairly high with only the highest points of our volcanoes getting some snow.

An area of low pressure will push a few showers into our region this evening.

As the best chances for rain will be mainly south, that's where we will find the higher rainfall totals. Most spots will see between a tenth to three-tenths of an inch of rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Light rain will increase beginning Tuesday evening with totals around .30".

What's next:

Increasing clouds and showers will keep lows fairly mild overnight. Like the last few nights, most locations will see overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Increasing clouds and showers will keep lows fairly mild overnight.

After a few showers on Wednesday, it will dry out again for the weekend. Afternoon highs will warm up into the upper 60s by late weekend and into the weekend.

After a few showers on Wednesday, it will dry out again for the weekend.

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