Seattle weather: Showers return Tuesday, cooler temperatures

The Brief Showers return to western Washington Tuesday as a low-pressure system brings clouds, cooler temps and possible thunderstorms. Highs will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s through midweek, with scattered showers lingering into Wednesday. Drier, sunnier weather returns late week, with temperatures warming back into the 70s by the weekend.



Our next round of showers returns Tuesday morning as a low pressure system slides in from the south. Wrap around moisture will move scattered showers northward throughout western Washington through Tuesday evening. There could also be enough instability for a rumble of thunder, mainly over the Cascades into the afternoon/evening.

Our next round of showers returns Tuesday morning as a low pressure system slides in from the south.

Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, which is around the seasonal average.

Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and showers.

What's next:

The next several afternoons will be cooler, but by the end of the weekend highs will rebound to the 70s.

The next several afternoons will be cooler, but by the end of the weekend highs will rebound to the 70s.

After scattered showers through Wednesday afternoon, skies will dry out with more sunshine. High pressure builds for the end of the week into the weekend, making for some great spring weather!

After scattered showers through the afternoon Wednesday, skies will dry out.

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