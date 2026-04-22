Seattle weather: Showers to start Wednesday, cooler afternoon temperatures

The Brief Showers return Wednesday morning across western Washington, with breezy winds and gusts up to 35 mph in some areas. It will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s before conditions begin to improve. Drier, sunnier weather returns late week, with temperatures warming into the 60s and sunshine continuing into early next week.



Showers return for Wednesday morning through about midday as an upper-level low slowly moves eastward. Most of the showers will stay south of the northern interior with even a few sunbreaks by the afternoon.

Showers return for Wednesday morning through about midday as an upper-level low slowly moves eastward.

Winds will be a little breezy as the showers move in early Wednesday. Gusts are looking to stay below advisory level, but gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Gusts will stay mainly where the showers are expected, central to south Puget Sound. A Wind Advisory is also in place for central Washington through Wednesday evening.

Winds will be a little breezy as the showers move in early Wednesday. Gusts are looking to stay below advisory level, but gusts up to 35mph are possible.

What's next:

Wednesday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s, the coolest day of the week. Showers will linger through midday, then some sunbreaks in the afternoon and evening are possible, especially north.

Wednesday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s.

Morning clouds Thursday with more sunbreaks into the afternoon, highs will slowly warm back up into the low 60s. High pressure will build for the end of the week into the weekend, with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine sticks around into early next week.

Morning clouds Thursday with more sunbreaks into the afternoon.

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